Qualcomm hasn’t exactly been bending over backwards with its Snapdragon Wear-branded SoCs -- certainly not in the same way that it has been focused on improving the performance of its smartphone SoCs. This is perhaps understandable given that Android-based smartwatches haven’t exactly set the world on fire in terms of sales. This looks like it could be set to change, however, following an analysis of new Qualcomm code uncovered by XDA Developers.