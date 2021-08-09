Recapping Florida's strong showing in the Tokyo Olympics

Now that the Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Sunday, it’s time to reflect on Florida’s strong showing in this year’s games. The Gators won 17 medals, including nine gold, in five different sports: baseball, soccer, swimming, softball and track and field. It stands as the third most among all NCAA programs behind Stanford (26) and USC (21).

If UF was recognized as a country, it would’ve finished tied for 17th place in the total medal count. Its nine gold medals would’ve landed 11th among all the countries that collected a medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Florida also had 32 athletes compete which is good enough for fifth among college programs.

The Gators’ 17 medals equal their second-highest total in the Olympics. They collected 21 in the 1984 Olympic Games held in Los Angeles and grabbed 17 in the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Former Florida swimming star Caeleb Dressel earned over half of the Gators’ gold medals with five. He also set two world records in the 100-meter fly and the 4×100-meter medley relay. It is also the most gold medals won by a Florida student-athlete in a single Olympics.

Current Gators swimmer Bobby Finke took home two gold medals in the 1,500-meter freestyle and 800-meter freestyle.

In soccer, Deanne Rose and Adriana Leon helped Canada win its first gold medal in the sport.

