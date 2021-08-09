Cancel
Congress & Courts

GOP Congressman: Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is Basically a ‘Gateway Drug’

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Jason Smith (R-MO) on Monday slammed the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate as “effectively a gateway drug.”. During a segment on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria, Fox News contributor and former Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI) teed up Smith with a rant: “I get we want to build roads and bridges. Every American wants that. You have some Green New Deal pieces in this $1.2 billion package. But also Democrats have said, ‘Listen, we’re going to do $3.5 trillion of additional spending which is not infrastructure through reconciliation.’”

