In just a few days, Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 3, meaning that now’s the time to revisit the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and see how the foldable phone held up over the past year. Before proceeding, it’s important to note that, unlike Mr. Mobile, I did not use the Fold 2 as my daily driver every day. But I did use it on a daily basis around the house for different things like playing games, writing a few articles, and just browsing the web. Ya know, like a couch tablet.