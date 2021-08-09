Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Guest Opinion: Young athletes shouldn't need to mask up for games

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I started Bucks County Sports Association last December, I did so because I felt compelled to offer the children of Bucks County an opportunity to play sports in a normal, pre-pandemic environment. I felt that they had already endured enough abuse in the form of school closures, event cancellations, missed milestones, and general social isolation. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Pennsylvania expanded the mask mandate to include active sports competition. While every single youth sports league (yes, every single one) in Bucks County either masked their athletes during gameplay or postponed their season, I decided that enough was enough.

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Bucks County, PA
Society
City
Spring Township, PA
City
West Rockhill Township, PA
Bucks County, PA
Sports
County
Bucks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Sports League#Play Sports#Bcsa#Spring Soccer Season#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Related
EducationThe Landmark

Opinion: Masks in schools are needed

Masks for all in our schools will help our community. Between those who aren't vaccinated (whether by choice or because they are ineligible, as is the case for so many of our students) and the current Delta variant of the SARS-Co-V2 coronavirus (plus the Lambda variant starting to show worrisome issues), masks are a helpful and relatively easily achievable layer of protection.
Educationwfcnnews.com

FOLLOW UP: Local parents stand firm in opinions on masks in schools

CRAB ORCHARD - Marlena McCoy, a mother of three, says she was shocked after Crab Orchard CUSD #3 sent her three children home with suspension slips for not wearing a mask. Although masks are clearly required in all Illinois public schools, McCoy tells us it is important for parents to take a stand against the mask mandate.
EducationBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Students should wear masks even though that's optional

With school starting this week for several area school districts, and next week for the rest, parents across the region will be going through that daily routine of a last-minute check just before they drop their children off at school or send them to the bus stop. They’ll be asking if they have their lunch (or their lunch money) or the previous night’s homework. This year, there’s another item to look for — their face mask.
KidsNorfolk Daily News

Do young students need masks?

No, we wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. Believe me, those of us who feel blessed to call South Dakota and Nebraska home understand our good fortune. Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us, also, but wise leadership (common sense based, thankfully) by governors Kristi Noem and Pete Ricketts softened the blow, so to speak. They trusted their constituents to do the right thing — thereby preserving a semblance of normalcy.
Park City, UTPark Record

Guest opinion: As virus surges, Park City school board must step up like it did last year

As a parent of two elementary school children, I was very proud and thankful to live in Park City last year. After the lockdowns of the spring of 2020, our public schools returned to in-person learning with carefully crafted social distancing policies, mask requirements and a detailed plan to proactively manage COVID infections and exposures. While many people around the country were still navigating remote learning, our community was taking necessary precautions to chart a path forward. It was an example of tremendous leadership in a time of crisis.
Workoutsboxrox.com

11 Pull Up Variations Every Athlete Needs to Know

This move is for advanced athletes. Start with a wide grip pull-up. Raise your body to the top of the bar like you typically would, but move your torso at an angle up towards your left hand. Once you’re at the top, stay there but move your body towards your right hand, then lower yourself back to the starting position. Repeat, but more in the opposite direction.
Public HealthMedPage Today

Who Needs to Mask Up Indoors Again?

The 24-hour news cycle is just as important to medicine as it is to politics, finance, or sports. At MedPage Today, new information is posted daily, but keeping up can be a challenge. As an aid for our readers and for a little amusement, here is a 10-question quiz based on the news of the week. Topics include new indoor masking guidance, unpaid healthcare providers, and job satisfaction among PAs. After taking the quiz, scroll down in your browser window to find the correct answers and explanations, as well as links to the original articles.
Sciencecapecoralbreeze.com

Guest opinion: Please don’t become a statistic of the ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

With the new “Delta Variant” and other mutations of COVID-19 and nearly a year and a half later with more than 600,000 deaths in the United States, the virus just won’t go away. Last year, Nova Southeastern University, like other organizations, had to quickly pivot operations and teaching modalities to meet the pandemic head on. By now I had hoped we could start relaxing those precautions, but the COVID-19 virus has an agenda of its own.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Luellen Ramey: A letter to an unvaccinated friend

It was good to see you at the 50th high-school reunion three years back. I’ve been seeing your posts on Facebook about not choosing to be vaccinated. I also note your posts about your patriotism to our country, as though the two go hand-in-hand. I don’t know how you’re navigating...
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Council Rock school board stands firm on mask-optional decision — despite objections

Superintendent Robert Fraser pointed out the “record crowd for August” filling the Chancellor Center in Newtown on Thursday, seeming to know why so many community members packed the room. Still, he made one thing clear as the Council Rock School board meeting began: Masks and face coverings were not on...
Mental Healthptproductsonline.com

American College of Sports Medicine Shares Thoughts Regarding Athlete Mental Health

American College of Sports Medicine issues the following statement regarding mental health challenges among athletes:. The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recognizes the importance of developing the whole athlete. To achieve peak performance, it is important to be equally attentive to both physical and mental health. Approximately one-in-five adults live with a mental health condition during their lifetime. While physical activity is excellent for brain health, sports participation is not entirely protective against mental health challenges.
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Op-Ed: Teaching history in the classroom is not a radical idea

Do you remember how the Soviet government continually rewrote history, cutting since-purged leaders out of photographs and erasing or distorting past events to keep their citizens ignorant and maintain Communist Party power?. America, just the opposite, was founded on the belief that free speech and a vibrant ecosystem of competing...
Levittown, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

See you later, Levittown. Thanks for the memories

Unless something catastrophic happens between now and then, I should be sitting in a dorm room, a few weeks deep into my studies at Boston University. What I’ll be doing isn’t certain, but knowing myself, I might be reading a novel or working on a paper for one of my classes.
FitnessEHEXTRA

Relearning how to walk requires physical and mental strength

Dear Doctor: Why is it so hard to relearn to walk? Our dad recently had a stroke, and getting back on his feet has been a long struggle. It’s like his body can’t remember what to do. What will happen with the physical therapy he started doing? It’s going slow, and he’s frustrated.
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Researchers Say Certain Video Games Help Mental Health In Adults

Neuroscientists from the University of Utah have recently found that certain video games can improve the mental health of some older adults. The video games were designed to treat the cognitive control center of the brain, which tends to malfunction in depressed patients. In three clinical trials, the researchers found the games reduced isolation and depression in patients aged 60-85. The researchers are hoping to prove the findings on a larger scale with a $7.5 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy