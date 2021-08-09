Roberta Kaplan Resigned From Time’s Up Because She Had To
Andrew Cuomo remains, for some reason, the governor of New York as of this writing. The report provided by investigators working for the NYAG produced a damning report laying out multiple violations of state and federal laws would make most people resign immediately, but most people aren’t Andrew Cuomo. Rather than walk away amid 11 detailed accounts of persistent sexual harassment, the portrait of a meticulously constructed hostile work environment, and reports of concerted retaliation against accusers, Cuomo seems willing to roll the dice with the impeachment process.abovethelaw.com
