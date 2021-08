The 2022 Ford Maverick shocked the world when it was revealed early last month, touting an ultra-low base MSRP of just $19,995 – a fact Ford Authority was the first to report back in February. As Ford Authority has reported in recent weeks, that’s cheaper than the 2011 Ford Ranger when it was new (when adjusted for inflation) and quite comparable to the Honda Civic, though the Maverick can be optioned up to the mid-$30k mark rather easily. Regardless, it’s clear that the 2022 Ford Maverick has resonated with buyers, as Ford has racked up over 80,000 reservations for the compact pickup thus far.