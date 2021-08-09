Cancel
Davis, CA

Professor co-hosting international symposium

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of professors including UC Davis distinguished professor Walter Leal will host a free international symposium, “Insect Olfaction and Taste in 24 Hours Around the Globe,” on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Registration, limited to 3,000, is online at https://bit.ly/3k68c2m. The 24-hour Zoom event, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, will...

