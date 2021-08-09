Professor co-hosting international symposium

David Hajjar, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, Assistant Professor in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology was awarded a conference grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his upcoming e-poster presentations at the Virtual Connect Conference hosted by the International Society for Augmentative and Alternative Communication (ISAAC). The award-winning poster is titled: Participation in active recreation: Experiences and perspectives from adults with developmental disabilities and acquired conditions who use AAC. In addition, Dr. Hajjar will present a second e-poster as part of an interprofessional team including recreation therapy and family perspectives. The title of the presentation is: No community without communication: Family and interprofessional perspectives about lifelong recovery with chronic aphasia. The team of authors includes: David and Molly Hajjar and Les and Renee Aylesworth. The ISAAC Connect conference will be held online, August 9-12, 2021. For more information about the ISAAC Connect conference please see the link here: