Professor co-hosting international symposium

Professors Daniel Hastings and Maria Yang have been named associate deans of MIT’s School of Engineering. Their new roles took effect August 1. Hastings is the Cecil and Ida Green Education Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and head of the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, a role which he will continue in addition to his associate dean appointment. He will focus on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across the school and in collaboration with Nandi Bynoe, the School of Engineering’s Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the diversity officers within the school’s departments. As the current faculty lead of the School of Engineering’s DEI Committee, Hastings is already working with colleagues to ensure continued progress toward a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment at all levels across the school.
