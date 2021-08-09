Cancel
Rangers, goaltender Igor Shesterkin have 4-year deal

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The New York Rangers have an agreement with restricted free agent goaltender Igor Shesterkin on a four-year contract. Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the deal on Monday without disclosing terms. Shesterkin appeared in 35 games with the Rangers last season, posting a 16-14-3 record with a...

