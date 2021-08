Ongoing carriage friction between Dish Network and Sinclair Broadcast Group could soon intensify, with Sinclair warning that 112 of its local TV stations could soon go dark on the pay-TV provider. In a press release, Sinclair said the stations, which serve 38% of Dish’s 11 million satellite and streaming customers, could vanish August 16 unless the parties can reach terms. Sinclair is the No. 2 owner of local stations in the U.S. It also owns a string of regional sports networks, a longtime Fox-branded portfolio acquired from Disney in 2019 after Sinclair led an investment consortium. Those RSNs, now under the...