Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UCLA Playbook: Four Verticals Pass Concept

By Chris Osgood
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Verticals is a bit of a backyard play. There are a handful of rules and a deliberate design, but it really does boil down to receivers going deep straight down the field and doing what they can to get open. Chip Kelly uses this concept as a make up call as his offense gets further and further behind schedule within a series of downs. Each successive down that four Verticals gets called on averages a longer to-go distance. We covered the UCLA Four Verticals last offseason, so this is a refresh for 2020 results and variations.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Reggie Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playbook#American Football#Y Cross#Mesh#Ucla Four Verticals#Ypp#Verts#Bruins#Ucla Vertical#Mofc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s dynamic duo of true freshmen at defensive end

Last year left a lot to be desired on the defensive side of the football for Ohio State. Gone are key contributors at all three levels of defense for the Buckeyes, making way for the next crop of young talent in Columbus. With at least 10 true freshmen joining the Buckeyes on defense, the future is bright for Ohio State.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Buckeyes LB Teradja Mitchell has hilarious (and fitting) comparison for OSU's offensive line

When Ohio State’s offense takes the field in 2021, it will be sending out one of the largest offensive line units in the B1G. Maybe even the country. It’s a great test for the Buckeyes’ defense in fall camp, preparing for the strong offensive line play the conference sees on a yearly basis. And one linebacker, Teradja Mitchell, already has a great comparison for the front five.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Report: USC Football's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

USA Today released their college football coaches poll ahead of the 2021 season, which ranks the Top-25 FBS teams in the NCAA. While the SEC conference generally dominates every pre-season poll, the Pac-12 conference found themselves represented with three schools cracking the Top-25. 1. Alabama (63 first-place votes) 2. Clemson.
Arizona State247Sports

Syracuse football adds former Arizona State, Oregon OL Cody Shear as grad transfer

Syracuse football has officially added Arizona State offensive line grad transfer Cody Shear, an SU Athletics spokesperson confirmed to 247Sports.com. A 6-foot-4, 290-pound Eugene, Ore., native, Shear watched practice from the sideline with injured guard Dakota Davis on Tuesday. He is participating in practice on Wednesday, per the spokesperson. Shear has two years of eligibility remaining.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

4-Star RB Announces Decommitment From Alabama

On Thursday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide received some bad news when a top recruit backed off of his previous pledge. Four-star running back Le’Veon Moss announced he’s re-opening his recruitment. The move comes just over two months after he initially committed to Nick Saban and company at Alabama. “I’ve...
College Sports247Sports

Four-Star Bruin Commit Jadyn Marshall Raves About UCLA Visit

Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's receiver Jadyn Marshall committed to UCLA in June. But he didn't get a chance to get down to Westwood until last month. During the one July week of the quiet period, when the UCLA campus was open, Marshall made the trip down with his family to see his future school.
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Gets a New “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out: "BOOM!" A "Boom!" is a verbal commitment. UCLA has hosted quite a few unofficial visitors in the last week, so there are several candidates. Or could it be related to this? GO HERE.
College Sportshouseofsparky.com

ASU Football Primer: UCLA Bruins

Sep. 2: vs. Southern Utah (Thu.) Oct. 8: vs. Stanford (Fri.) The Bruins finished the season at 3-4, but that was not at the fault of their offense. It seemed like Chip Kelly’s team finally started to click on his side of the ball. UCLA scored 30-plus points in five of the seven games, scoring a season-low 25 points in a win...over Arizona State. The offense finished 20th in points per game, by far the highest mark under Kelly (98th in 2018 and 80th in 2019 ).
College Sports247Sports

UCLA lands commitment from four-star '23 DB Maliki Crawford

UCLA picked up their first commitment in the 2023 class from Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive back Maliki Crawford. Crawford was one of the first players in the ’23 class UCLA offered. In fact, when they offered back in early June during an unofficial visit, the only other player in the ’23 class they had offered was quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava.
NFL247Sports

Kyler Kasper takes in UCLA visit

UCLA opened its fall camp this weekend and, with a temporary quiet period opening the window for recruiting visits, the Bruins were able to host a number of important targets on campus. Kyler Kasper, a Top247 wide receiver in the 2023 class from Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field, was among the...
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Schedules Home-and-Home With Villanova

The UCLA men’s basketball team will face Villanova in a home-and-home series during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday. The Bruins will host Villanova in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom this fall on Friday, Nov. 12. UCLA will return to face Villanova in Philadelphia during the 2023-24 season.
College Sports247Sports

Devin Aupiu Commits to UCLA -- Again

The 2021 defensive end/outside linebacker Devin Aupiu has committed to UCLA -- again. The 6-5, 225-pounder from Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica spent one early semester at Notre Dame, entered the Transfer Portal, and then announced today on Instagram he was committing to UCLA. As soon as he entered the Transfer Portal...
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Recruits in the Updated 2023 Top247

On Wednesday, the updated Top 247 for the 2023 class was released. There are a number of UCLA recruits in it and, while UCLA has only offered eight 2023 prospects, six of those targets are in the top 150, seven are in the top 247 and the Bruins’ first commit for 2023 is also a member of it.
Villanova, PAvuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball to play UCLA

Villanova has confirmed a two-game home & home series with perennial blue blood, UCLA starting this upcoming season. The ‘Cats will travel to Los Angeles to face the Bruins on November 12th to bolster Nova’s 2021-22 out of conference schedule. UCLA, who lost in the National Semifinal to Gonzaga, is projected to start the 2022 season as a Top 5 squad.
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Clemson's secondary taking on all comers at camp

Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. has the confidence of a No. 1 corner. So much so, when he is told receiver Joseph Ngata has bounced back from a slow start at fall camp, Booth must clarify. “I didn’t get to see him yesterday,” Booth said Thursday, “so he probably had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy