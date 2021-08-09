UCLA Playbook: Four Verticals Pass Concept

Four Verticals is a bit of a backyard play. There are a handful of rules and a deliberate design, but it really does boil down to receivers going deep straight down the field and doing what they can to get open. Chip Kelly uses this concept as a make up call as his offense gets further and further behind schedule within a series of downs. Each successive down that four Verticals gets called on averages a longer to-go distance. We covered the UCLA Four Verticals last offseason, so this is a refresh for 2020 results and variations.