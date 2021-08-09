Texans TE Pharaoh Brown has familiarity with new QB Tyrod Taylor

Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown developed a good rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2020.

The former 2017 undrafted free agent from Oregon caught 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in his 13 games with the Texans, nine of which he started. Brown provided the Texans with another red zone tight end.

With Watson’s intent to depart the Texans in the offseason came a scramble from the organization to at least provide a stable veteran on the roster. Enter Tyrod Taylor, a former 2015 Pro Bowl quarterback.

Taylor had a similar familiarity that Brown forged with Watson, perhaps a better one.

“Me and Tyrod was together in Cleveland for a whole year together,” Brown said. “So, as soon as he signed here, I was happy, called and talked to him.”

Brown was with the Cleveland Browns from 2018-19. After the first three weeks of the season, when an injured Taylor was replaced by first-round rookie Baker Mayfield, Taylor ran more of the scout team in subsequent practices. The work allowed Brown to develop a connection with Taylor.

“He was actually my practice squad quarterback the whole year,” said Brown. “So, I’m used to Tyrod. It’s like a stroll in the park with me and Tyrod.”

Regardless of who ends up winning the top spot on the depth chart at quarterback, Brown has confidence in all four of the quarterbacks on the roster

Said Brown: “I mean, I think it’s great whoever is out there. All of quarterbacks are great quarterbacks. I mean, Tyrod, he’s a 10-plus vet. Deshaun. Davis Mills can spin it. Jeff Driskel — he was the number one quarterback coming out of high school. All of the guys can play. I just think it’s whoever is out there, we’re going to play. You never know.”

Brown signed a one-year contract in the offseason to remain with the Texans.