Imran Khan says Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is nearing end of development at Monolith Soft, voice actor seemingly confirms too

ESRB Rating: T for Blood, Mild Language, Partial Nudity, Use of Alcohol and Tobacco, Violence. Xenoblade Chronicles is one of those games I kept hearing of, but never knew much about. I had heard stories of how it almost never released in America. I saw Nintendo re-release the game on the New Nintendo 3DS and add the main character to Super Smash Brothers, and everyone who played the game seemed to love it and always talk about it. While I wanted to try it, the ESRB rating always turned me off. After getting both an unrelated successor and a proper sequel, the original game was remade for Nintendo Switch last year as Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. This latest release convinced me to check this grand adventure out for myself.