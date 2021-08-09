Cancel
Video Games

Imran Khan says Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is nearing end of development at Monolith Soft, voice actor seemingly confirms too

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImran Khan, who previously worked at Game Informer and is a writer at FanByte, has revealed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is in development at Monolith Soft and that it is nearing the final stages of development. Mr. Khan revealed the information from his sources in an article about a YouTube interview with actress Jenna Coleman who voices Melia in the original Xenoblade Chronicles for Wii, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch. Miss Coleman said that she didn’t know if it was common knowledge, but she said she thinks they are doing another Xenoblade game, though she wasn’t sure if she was actually allowed to say that.

