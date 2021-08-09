‘Yellowstone’ TV: How the Season 3 Finale Explosion May Drastically Change Beth Dutton Moving Forward

As any fan of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” can tell — secrets are in abundance among the Dutton family and ranch workers. One of those many secrets is just what a trip to the “train station” means for a wayward ranch hand. There is no actual train station at the end of this trip, you see. Taking someone to the proverbial train station is code for killing them and hiding their body. Through three seasons, we have seen a couple of trips to the train station that resulted in just one death. Yellowstone ranch hand Walker was driven to the train station by Kayce Dutton, but his life is spared by Dutton. In the first season, we see senior ranch hand Lloyd drive the fired hand Fred to the station. This one, however, results in the death and disposal of Fred’s body. It is one of the most iconic scenes in three seasons of “Yellowstone.”