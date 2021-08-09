‘Yellowstone’ TV: How the Season 3 Finale Explosion May Drastically Change Beth Dutton Moving Forward
Traumatic experiences often change people. Could this be the case for Beth Dutton in season four of “Yellowstone”?. A near-death experience can cause someone to reflect on their lives. They may think about past decisions, analyze their habits, and ultimately decide to make some big changes. Well, having a bomb explode in your office is a pretty traumatic experience. So, fans are wondering if Beth Dutton’s near-death experience will cause her to make some drastic changes.outsider.com
