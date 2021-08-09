Buffalo Man Arrested on Two Felony Warrants Out of Geneva

On 08.12.2021 at approx. 10:15PM the Seneca Falls Police arrested William L. Ross, age 22, of 37 Williams Street Auburn, NY. Police conducted a traffic stop on State Rte. 318 on a motor vehicle that Ross was a passenger in. While on scene, officers learned that there was an active Class A Order of Protection between Ross and the female driver of the vehicle. Ross was placed into custody and transported back to the police station for processing. At the completion of the investigation, officers learned that Ross had violated the Order of Protection within the past 5 years. Ross was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, a Class E Felony. Ross was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he will be arraigned on his charge.