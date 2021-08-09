Cancel
Geneva, NY

Buffalo Man Arrested on Two Felony Warrants Out of Geneva

Geneva Police have arrested a Buffalo man on two arrest warrants. On March 21st, Christopher Smith is accused of intentionally causing physical harm to someone under the age of 17. On May 8th, the 39-year old forced his way into the home of a person that has an Order of Protection against him.

