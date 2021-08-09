Buffalo Man Arrested on Two Felony Warrants Out of Geneva

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 08/06/2021, deputies arrested Hannah C. Lester D.O.B. 07/05/1996, of 8 Dickerson Street, Lyons NY, for Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd, a misdemeanor, and Unlicensed Operator, a traffic infraction. The arrest stems from a 911 call dispatchers received reporting a vehicle in a field trying to get back onto the roadway. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle, bearing DE registration 444467, and preform a traffic stop. The investigation determined Lester was operating the motor vehicle under the influence. It was also found Lester’s driver’s license was suspended. Lester was taken into custody, processed, and released on an appearance ticket, to a sober third party, to appear in the Town of Fayette Court on 09/01/2021 at 19:00hrs to answer to the charges.
