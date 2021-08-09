Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Behold The Absolute Worst Parking Job of the Summer in Portland, Maine

By The Captain
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you tried to drive down Commercial Street in Portland this summer? On a busy day, it might take you 10 minutes to go from Becky's Diner to the Ferry Terminal. And parking? Forget about it. It feels like you need the greatest parking karma in the world or a personal note from your local congressperson to get a space. That being said, we've seen some pretty bad parking jobs in the Old Port this summer. We know it's still only August, but this parking job might take the Gold Medal for the Summer of 2021.

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
Massachusetts State
Portland, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#What Are The Odds#Crosswalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Skinny New England Home Built Out of Spite is For Sale for $1.2M

There are plenty of homes on the market with stories but none quite like that of the "Spite House" in Boston. As the story goes according to Boston Magazine, the home was said to have been built by a man in 1890 on a plot of land that was left by his father to him and his brother. Well, this guy had been off fighting in the Civil War, and once he returned he discovered that his brother had gone ahead and built a big house on that land.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

The 10 Maine Beaches That You Love The Most

With high temps out there, it's no surprise Mainers are thinking about beach days to cool off.. Time to grab our beach chairs, umbrellas and towels and bury our feet in the sand on our favorite Maine beaches. But what exactly makes a beach our favorite? Is it the water,...
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Arcadia National Bar’s Sign in Portland, Maine is Humorously Self Congratulatory

Arcadia National Bar, the amazing arcade bar that opened in Portland in 2014, hasn't been open to the public since March of 2020, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They've managed to stay afloat through it all with an SBA loan, two PPP loans. They moved from the former space on Preble Street to a much larger venue on Congress Street in the former Port City Music Hall with the help of over $56,000 raised with a GoFundMe campaign.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

New Video Gets You Psyched For ‘Great State Of Maine Air Show’

The Great State of Maine Air Show put out a new hype video that is certain to build excitement for this incredible event in Brunswick, next month!. The Summer of 2021 is still going strong, but believe it or not, Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner, so if you are looking to do something special to celebrate, The 2021 Great State of Maine Air Show will be held on September 4 and 5, at the Brunswick Executive Airport in Brunswick. The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won't want to miss. In 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns, it was canceled, so that makes this year's show even more special.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Need a Laugh? This Vaccination Comedy Video Stars the Mainer With the World’s Largest Mouth

In July, Scarborough native Samantha Ramsdell was declared to have the largest mouth gape for a female in the entire world by Guinness World Record. She's always known she had a big mouth and has embraced it turning herself into a TikTok sensation, demonstrating just how big her mouth is by stuffing things into it. Giant sandwiches, lots of donuts, even a glass have been out in her mouth and she has such a unique talent that she currently has over 1.7 million followers.
LifestylePosted by
94.3 WCYY

7 Beautiful Lakes to Visit in New Hampshire Besides Lake Winnipesaukee

The hot weather is rolling into New England and it’s a good time to hit the water to cool off. If you are looking for a shark-free water experience, Lakes are in abundance in New Hampshire. Since the lifting of the lockdown restrictions, people are flocking to Lake Winnipesaukee, but it’s not the only lake in New Hampshire. Try these lakes for a little less crowding. There is no guarantee there won’t be crowds, but these lakes are smaller.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Governor Mills Announces All Maine Health Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated By October 1

In a Maine CDC briefing Thursday afternoon, Governor Janet Mills announced that all licensed health care workers in Maine must get vaccinated by October 1. The requirement comes from the Maine DHHS and the Maine CDC under existing law to require certain vaccinations of people who work in health care settings. Any individual employed by a hospital, multi-level health care facility, home health agency, nursing facility, residential care facility, intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities, emergency medical service organization or dental practice that is licensed by the State of Maine, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1. The only exemptions that are allowed are for medical reasons.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Peek Inside The ‘Hidden’ Mansion For Sale In Windham, Maine For $1.47 Million

When you think of something that is hidden, often times our minds go the childhood game 'hide and seek'. You have to put a little effort into finding that hidden person. In the case of real estate, a hidden home can be one that is sitting out in the open just waiting to be found. In Windham, Maine, there are a lot of homes that offer up about the same square footage, layout and amenities within the city limits. Which makes a home recently listed on Realtor.com a true 'hidden' mansion, with spectacular space and amenities while still being private enough that nobody knows you're there. Time to take a peek inside the sprawling home at 11 Moravian Farm Road in Windham.
Skowhegan, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Enjoy Thrilling Rides, Demolition Derbies and More at the 10-Day Skowhegan State Fair

The countdown clock is about to hit double zero. The 10-day Skowhegan State Fair begins tomorrow and will run through Saturday the 21st. Before we get to the food and fun, how about this stunning fact? The Skowhegan State Fair is 203 years old this year. Yes, that makes it the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Through thick and thin. World Wars, The Great Depression. At least one pandemic. Since 1818.

Comments / 0

Community Policy