WSLC outlines position on vaccine mandates

UPDATED (12:50 p.m.) — With WFSE statement in anticipation of Governor Inslee’s announcement regarding a vaccine mandate for Washington state employees. (Aug. 9, 2021) — With the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, more employers — including Washington’s biggest employer, the state government — are considering COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees. In response to rank-and-file members’ opinions and concerns, different unions have different positions on vaccine mandates. But the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, which has been meeting with its affiliated unions on the issue in recent weeks, has identified three fundamental principles that the state’s labor movement shares: