Have you ever wanted to live in a tree right by the mighty Mississippi River? Well, you are in luck as Riverside Park's iconic Elf House is set to hit the market in September. The home is currently owned by former Elf on a Shelf Mr. McDoodles. He says that with his little elves moving out of the house, he and his wife Scooty are ready to downsize to a one-level stump in Sartell.