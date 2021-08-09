Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar market stays 'orderly' despite slide in oil

By Fergal Smith
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2531 to 1.2587 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.6% lower * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as commodity prices fell, but the scale of the currency's decline was measured as it traded near a key technical level and Canada's border with the United States was partly reopened. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2565 to the greenback, or 79.59 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2531 to 1.2587. "A fairly orderly market for the loonie considering the losses being seen on oil, iron and copper," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.6% lower at $66.48 a barrel, extending last week's steep losses. Investors worried that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. Reduced expectations for Chinese growth could see USD-CAD probe above its 200-day moving average or the 1.26 threshold, Sahota said. The 200-day moving average is at 1.2574. The U.S. Senate on Sunday took further steps toward passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes the largest U.S. investment in roads and bridges in decades. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States. Long delays were reported at the Canadian-U.S. border as Ottawa finally opened the border to fully vaccinated American tourists for the first time in 16 months. Investors were awaiting U.S. inflation data on Wednesday for further clues on the Federal Reserve policy outlook. A strong U.S. payrolls report last Friday was thought by some investors to take the Fed a step nearer to winding back its stimulus. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year at 1.242%. Earlier in the day, it touched its highest since July 16 at 1.257%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alistair Bell)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Infrastructure#Klarity Fx#Chinese#Usd#The U S Senate#American#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rises after U.S. producer prices surge

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies on Thursday, after data showed producer prices posted their largest annual increase in more than a decade in the 12 months through July, suggesting inflation pressures remain strong. The dollar index , which measures the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases. The data showed tentative signs inflation had peaked as supply-chain disruptions work their...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price rises as inflation looks to have peaked

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to gains near session highs as inflation pressures look to have peaked, meeting economist expectations. Wednesday The U.S. Labor Department said its U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in July, after a 0.9% rise in June. The data was in line with consensus forecasts. For the year, the report said that headline inflation rose 5.4%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls; set for third week of gains on world supply worries

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Friday but the market was set for a third weekly gain, as tightening supplies in top exporters Russia and the United States underpinned values. Corn slid 0.8% and soybeans fell 0.4%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as pressure mounts on Fed to cut stimulus

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar dips 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2500 to 1.2533 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian 10-year yield eases half a basis point to 1.256% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as data suggesting U.S. inflation pressures remain strong raised pressure on the Federal Reserve to reduce economic stimulus and investors braced for a Canadian federal election. The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of currencies after data showed producer prices posting their largest annual increase in more than a decade in July. Investors remain vigilant for any signs of inflation running too hot since it could spur the Fed to pull forward the tapering of asset purchases. "Fed policy, I think that's the key driver right now," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "People are thinking that the Fed is more hawkish." Adding to pressure on the loonie, the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.2% lower at $69.09 a barrel, after the International Energy Agency said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2525 to the greenback, or 79.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2500 to 1.2533. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to call a snap election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported. Investors are looking for signs that Canada's next government could dial back historic levels of fiscal spending to support the economy during the pandemic, with activity already on track to make a full recovery. "I think (Canadian) policymakers, both the government and the central bank are more confident in the recovery, especially given the strength of the U.S. economy," Chandler said. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year easing half a basis point to 1.256%. On Wednesday, it touched its highest level in four weeks at 1.295%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Cooney)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices set for weekly fall on Fed tapering bets

* Inflation, pandemic to support safe-haven assets - Fitch. * Fed to unveil bond-buying taper plan next month - Reuters poll (Adds details and updates prices) Aug 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on course for a weekly drop as uncertainties over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce stimulus kept bullion under pressure, despite a slight gain on Friday amid a subdued dollar and the fast-spreading Delta variant.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide after strong auction, inflation data

* U.S. inflation rise slows in July * U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate up slightly * U.S. yield curve flattens after steepening for 4 straight days * U.S. 10-year note auction shows strong results (Adds new comment, 10-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday in choppy trading, after a strong 10-year note auction and data showing a slight moderation in consumer prices for the month of July in the world's largest economy. U.S. 10-year yields dropped to session lows after the auction, falling from four-week peaks earlier in the session. The 10-year note picked up a high yield of 1.34%, much lower than the expected or when-issued rate of 1.375% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the note at a much lower yield. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.65, compared to what analysts said was an average of 2.47. The robust 10-year note followed an equally solid U.S. 3-year note sale that was boosted by the recent decline in bond prices and persistent safe-haven demand amid the surge in global virus cases. The yield curve, a gauge of economic sentiment and rate move expectations, flattened to 109.30 basis points, as measured by the spread between two-year and 10-year yields. That curve had steepened in the four previous sessions. U.S. yields were a lot higher before the inflation data, bolstered by comments from two Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday, suggesting that the central bank could soon reduce or taper its asset purchases. Tapering tends to push Treasury debt prices lower and yields higher because it means the Fed is buying less of those bonds. U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high. The consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.3% after increasing 0.9% in June. "A well-behaved CPI print arrived in timely fashion this morning to generate a buying burst not seen since July 30," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "Moderate inflation for one month didn't change the outlook so much as it allowed flows to balance at an old support level that eroded in light selling yesterday," he added. Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York, noted that the moderate rise in consumer prices should give the Fed confidence to let inflation run a little hotter than usual in the short term. In early afternoon trading, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2.2 basis points at 1.320%. Earlier in the session, the 10-year yield hit a four-week high of 1.378% The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 0.4 basis points at 1.988%. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, was down 2.1 basis points at 0.217%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, the inflation average expected per year for the next decade, was at 2.4%, slightly up from 2.391% on Tuesday. Also on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who is currently not a voting member of the Fed policy committee, said the U.S. central bank should announce its timeline on starting the reduction of its massive bond holdings next month, and start tapering in October. August 11 Wednesday 1:40PM New York / 1740 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 -0.003 Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2166 -0.021 Three-year note 99-204/256 0.4433 -0.032 Five-year note 99-42/256 0.797 -0.026 Seven-year note 99-84/256 1.1004 -0.023 10-year note 102-200/256 1.3202 -0.022 20-year bond 105-228/256 1.8912 -0.002 30-year bond 108-168/256 1.9882 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by David Evans, Elaine Hardcastle)
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Slides As U.S. CPIs Slow Down In July

The US dollar traded lower against all the other major currencies, while equities kept drifting north, with Wall Street’s Dow Jones and S&P 500 hitting fresh record highs. The catalyst behind the dollar slide may have been the slowdown in US consumer prices as it may have eased somewhat speculation over an earlier tapering by the Fed.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Up On Weaker Dollar

Smaller draw than expected of crude stockpiles could not overcome the impact of weaker dollar on oil prices today. Oil rose as a weaker dollar offset a government report that showed a smaller-than-expected decline in crude stockpiles in the wake of a viral resurgence. Futures advanced more than 1.4% after...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains in The Clutches of The US Dollar

USD/CAD looks to the greenback for guidance. Retail traders remain long USD/CAD. USD/CAD traders will likely be looking at the recent performance of the pair in despair with little price action or volume to suggest conditions are ripe for entering a trade. And this looks set to be the case for the next few days with the Canadian economic docket light until mid-next week, leaving US data and Fed speak surrounding the greenback, as the main market driver for USD/CAD. This being the case, then it is probably best to look at the US dollar outright, via the DXY, to give traders a cleaner set-up.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on in-line U.S. CPI

The greenback fell across the board in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday as the release of in-line U.S. CPI triggered speculation of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July but inflation overall remained historically high...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up as U.S. Data Indicates Slowdown in Inflation

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Thursday morning over signs that U.S. inflation is moderating and concerns over an earlier-than-expected asset tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.21% by 10:09 PM ET (2:09 AM GMT). South Korea’s KOSPI inched up 0.04%,...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold gains over 1 per cent as US Dollar slips from four-month peak

On Wednesday, the precious yellow metal US gold futures’ prices had recouped some of their losses stomached last week with American currency beating a hasty retreat from a roughly four-month trough, as tepid US Consumer Price Index in July had offset concerns over a potential bet on rate-hike alongside an ease of fiscal support for the economy as early as by next month.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold buoyed by Delta variant woes; focus on U.S. inflation data

* Gold’s technical picture remains heavily negative - analyst (Updates prices) Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, as worries over a surge in cases of the Delta coronavirus variant overshadowed pressure from a stronger dollar and bond yields, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data due later in the day.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-German bond yields give up rise after U.S. price data

(Recasts with U.S. inflation data) Aug 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark German bond yields dipped from near two-week highs on Wednesday after crucial U.S. inflation figures came as expected, offering no additional fuel to speculation about when the Fed might taper its bond buying. The data showed U.S. consumer price increases...
Businesskitco.com

Gold rises as U.S. inflation readings cool early Fed taper bets

* U.S. CPI rises 0.5% in July (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped on Wednesday after data showing U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month eased fears that the Federal Reserve would taper its economic support sooner than expected. Spot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy