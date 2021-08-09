Letter: Vaccination

Here we go again. The Far-Left Democrat's want to control all People. They say Florida & Texas have highest new Covid cases in the U.S. So, they want ALL people in all States to wear Masks. The Far-Left Teacher's Union are making ridiculous demands, (while collecting their full pay) before they will do the job expected of them by the general public. B.S. (Basement) Biden does not tell the general public the reason that Florida & Texas have the highest Covid cases is because HE is allowing Illegal Immigrants, WITH COVID, entry of the Florida, Texas & Arizona Borders. Far-Left, Senator Cori Bush of St. Louis spends $70,000 for private Security but advocates to "DEFUND THE POLICE!" When will all of us, Loyal American Citizens stand up and march against this terrible Socialistic way of life? Time has come to not stand/sit by and allow these Control Freaks ton continue to TRY and.