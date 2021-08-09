Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Letter: Vaccination

By jeff aronson, Northeast side
tucson.com
 4 days ago

As COVID vaccinations have apparently peaked in this country here's an idea to generate vaccinations among the hold-outs and resisters. Biden will announce that since we now have a surplus, all unused remaining vaccines will be sent to Africa, India and other third world countries, most of which coincidentally are predominantly non-white. I wonder what increase in vaccinations we might see. Just wondering.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Africa#Third World#Covid#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Kingston, NYDaily Freeman

Letter: Coronavirus vaccination shouldn’t be political issue

We are in a national crisis over the COVID pandemic. “My rights are being violated.” No, they are not! Your right to live is. Aiding and abetting the enemy (the delta strain of COVID) is un-American. This is not a political issue. It’s an American issue. In the 1919 case...
PharmaceuticalsTelegraph

Letters: Vaccination surveillance threatens to upend the concept of privacy

SIR – A young person I know has just received a second invitation from the NHS to be vaccinated against Covid. Both envelopes have been clearly marked: “Private and confidential – addressee only”. If the invitation to be vaccinated is private matter between an individual and the NHS, how can we justify demanding that people later demonstrate their vaccination status publicly in order to access events, airports and universities, and to secure employment? Surely whether or not you have accepted the invitation is even more of a private matter.
PharmaceuticalsSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: History of mandated vaccinations gives a clear path to follow today

For those who remember, there was a time when smoking was a person’s own business. “My body, my health, so keep your opinions to yourself” was the mantra of smokers. Then 1986 came along with the surgeon general’s announcement that medical studies clearly proved adverse health effects to others from secondhand smoke. Boom … smoking was no longer one’s own business, because it affected others’ health, and smoking laws were enacted.
HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Vaccine side effects nothing compared to chemotherapy

Regarding “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1): As I remembered pulling yet another giant wad of my hair out of my hairbrush while considering if I needed to puke again, I pondered the people who don’t want to get the coronavirus vaccine because they fear the side effects. These folks might be worried about headaches or feeling feverish for a day, or perhaps that they might wake up with the head of a golden retriever. Personally, I’d like to shake the lot of them to their senses. Why? Because, if you want to see truly miserable, long-term, day-in and day-out side effects from a medical treatment, try chemotherapy.
Public Healthtucson.com

National Opinion: India isn’t ready for another COVID wave

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Memories of India’s devastating second wave of COVID-19 are slowly receding. The pandemic has once again fallen out of the headlines; malls and mountain resorts are crowded with shoppers and tourists. Business activity is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, as it had been just before the second wave hit in March. In fact, just like then, many Indians seem to believe the worst of the pandemic is over.
HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

There is no real excuse for not getting vaccinated (Letters)

Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau contracted COVID and was sent home from The Olympics in Tokyo. Japan has not gained control of the pandemic so it bewildering why a reasonably intelligent person would travel there unvaccinated. It cost him a chance at a gold medal (bad.) he lost 5 to 10 pounds (good?), and five miles per hour of swing speed (very bad.) His specious and unsupported reasoning was that he didn’t want to deprive others of getting the vaccine. Unfortunately, golfers are not immune from the virus or stupidity. He might as well have said that his dog ate his homework. Clearly, he hasn’t done his homework.
Traffic Accidentstucson.com

Letter: COVID debt

Covid reporting is ridiculous. If someone is mortally wounded in a car wreck but also has covid, the death is reported as being from covid. This is an outright lie, pushed by federal authorities that started with Trump and continues with Biden. Is it any wonder that people do not trust government? This has also greatly divided us politically even more. We may be headed for another civil war as anger grows. The covid shot subject is a lightening rod. How about some truth?
Public Healthtucson.com

Letter: Far-Left Democrats want Lock-Down of YOU

Here we go again. The Far-Left Democrat's want to control all People. They say Florida & Texas have highest new Covid cases in the U.S. So, they want ALL people in all States to wear Masks. The Far-Left Teacher's Union are making ridiculous demands, (while collecting their full pay) before they will do the job expected of them by the general public. B.S. (Basement) Biden does not tell the general public the reason that Florida & Texas have the highest Covid cases is because HE is allowing Illegal Immigrants, WITH COVID, entry of the Florida, Texas & Arizona Borders. Far-Left, Senator Cori Bush of St. Louis spends $70,000 for private Security but advocates to "DEFUND THE POLICE!" When will all of us, Loyal American Citizens stand up and march against this terrible Socialistic way of life? Time has come to not stand/sit by and allow these Control Freaks ton continue to TRY and.
Pharmaceuticalseastaurorany.com

Letter to the Editor: Decade of Research Led to Vaccine Creation

A few weeks ago, my husband and I were visiting his doctor for a routine check-up. The doctor’s long-time P.Aa, someone whose knowledge and thoughtful explanations we had come to rely on over the years, became more animated than we had ever seen her be. She was talking about the COVID-19 vaccine and how impressed she was with it. We asked her about its quality since it had been developed so quickly. She said that even before the pandemic had been declared officially in early 2020, the worldwide medical community, sensing a looming emergency, had come together and shared information they had been compiling for well over a decade on coronaviruses of the past (SARS and MERS, for example).
HealthLancaster Online

Get vaccinated to stop variants (letter)

I was a biology major and have a fair understanding of the structure and behavior of single-strand RNA, as exhibited by many harmful viruses. Those who remain unvaccinated provide havens for the coronavirus; this causes COVID-19 to further adapt and mutate. It is possible that a new variant could be very harmful and deadly to our children under 12.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy