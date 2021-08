New York-based investment management firm Neuberger Berman has filed for a commodity-focused fund to be able to gain indirect exposure to crypto investments. In a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today, the investment firm said its Commodity Strategy Fund would allow investors to have indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies and digital assets through Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures, as well as Bitcoin trusts and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. According to the filing, the fund plans to gain exposure to crypto through a subsidiary.