Four-star freshman adds 'elite speed' to Auburn receiving corps

Auburn entered the offseason with a considerably different-looking and relatively inexperienced group at wide receiver, but the unit has come a long way in a short time. The Tigers had to navigate the loss of their top-three receivers from a year ago, as Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove jumped to the NFL, leaving Auburn with less than 30 percent of its receiving production from a year ago and in need of players to step up at the position. After a spring focused on installing and learning a new offense, first-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is feeling better about the group one week into fall camp.