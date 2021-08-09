Cancel
Four-star freshman adds 'elite speed' to Auburn receiving corps

By Nathan King
247Sports
Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Alabama — As displayed for Auburn at wide receiver in recent seasons, speed is never a bad thing. And after track star Anthony Schwartz turned a three-year career out wide for the Tigers into a fourth-round NFL draft selection a few months ago, Auburn could use an infusion of speed. The Tigers new coaching staff believes they have another burner at their disposal in freshman Tar'Varish Dawson, who has been turning heads with his athleticism in the opening few days of Auburn's 2021 preseason camp.

