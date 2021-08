New York, NY – August 12, 2021 – Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, announced a strategic investment in A-LIGN, a high-growth provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions and top issuer of SOC 2 reports worldwide, alongside existing investor FTV Capital. This investment will be used to drive product innovation in the company’s A-SCEND SaaS platform, grow the company’s portfolio of service offerings, expand A-LIGN’s global footprint and execute on an aggressive hiring strategy. As demand for cybersecurity assessments continues to soar, A-LIGN is committed to providing the services and technology needed to meet today’s unique regulatory and cybersecurity requirements. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.