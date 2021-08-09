District judge temporarily blocks arrest of any Texas House members breaking quorum
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state district judge signed a temporary restraining order Sunday that blocks law enforcement from arresting any House lawmakers who have broken quorum. Travis County State District Judge Brad Urrutia’s move temporarily restricts Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan’s power to arrest or detain any of the House Democrats who fled to D.C. earlier this summer in order to kill the controversial, GOP-backed elections bill.www.texomashomepage.com
