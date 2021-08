Theming support in Android is something that Google has been working on for years, though they’ve mostly focused on providing system APIs and frameworks for OEMs to build their own theming engines on top of. With the Android 12 update and Google’s new “Material You” design language, though, Google is bringing theming to the forefront and making it more personal than we’ve ever seen before. However, it’s going to be a while before we see Material You’s dynamic theming system adopted by most apps. Google is, of course, working on adapting their own apps to support dynamic coloring, and they’re now rolling out full support for dynamic theming in the Google Contacts app.