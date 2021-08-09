Cancel
Auburn, AL

Bobo on Nix: 'He's made a lot of improvement'

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 3 days ago

AUBURN, Alabama—A two-year starter at quarterback for Auburn, junior Bo Nix is learning under his third offensive coordinator and third position coach heading into the 2021 college football season with Mike Bobo running the show for the Tigers under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin. A player with great deal of athleticism who has shown flashes of brilliance, Nix is someone his new coach wants to see take a step forward beginning with his consistency on the fundamental parts of playing the position.

