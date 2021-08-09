Possible Graves Found Under Tropicana Field Parking Lot, Report Finds

There is evidence of three possible graves underneath a parking lot at Tropicana Field and eight "areas of interest," according to a report from the city of St. Petersburg. In March, the city hired Cardno to scan the area with ground-penetrating radar. The site was once home to Oaklawn Cemetery, a burial ground used by St. Petersburg's Black community from the early 1900s to mid 1920s. Two other cemeteries — Evergreen and Moffett — were located just to the south.