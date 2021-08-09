Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Domino's New Delivery Promo Is Surprising Customers With Free Food

By Erich Barganier
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes it feels like pizza can sell itself, but that hasn't stopped the big chains from breaking out the deals to try to get you to grab a pie (or three) for dinner. According to Thrillist, Pizza Hut currently has a promotion to get people to buy their stuffed crust pizza, while Ledo Pizza, as of this writing, plans to give away pies to anyone who has recently received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Meanwhile, Hungry Howie's has a promo code that can score a full meal. While these offers prove tempting, none of them hold a candle (or a pizza oven flame) to what Domino's has in store for hungry customers.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Crust#Pizza Oven#Food Drink#Thrillist Pizza Hut#Domino#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Restaurant shuts down for 'day of kindness' after customers bring staff to tears

A restaurant in Massachusetts has closed its doors for one day to give the staff a break after facing an onslaught of negative experiences from customers.Apt Cape Cod, a farm-to-table restaurant in Brewster, is owned and operated by Brandi Felt Castellano and her wife Regina Felt Castellano. Kindness is an important concept to the two women; the restaurant has the motto “Comes as Strangers, Leave as Friends”She wrote ina Facebook post earlier this month, “As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food at Walmart, Customers Say in New Survey

After a shopping trip to Walmart, you probably leave with something you had no intention of buying. We don't blame you; it's easy to get swept up when you see everything in one place, leading you to buy some items that may be better purchased elsewhere, whether it's because you can find a better price at another store or because Walmart's quality is lacking. And if you do your grocery shopping at the world's biggest retailer, there's one item in particular you may want to skip on your next trip. In a new survey, customers named Walmart the worst place to buy one type of food. Read on to find out what you should never buy from Walmart, according to shoppers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Tests New Menu Item for a Limited Time

McDonald's is adding a twist to the classic Quarter Pounder burger. The beloved fast-food chain has officially added the Maple BBQ & Bacon Quarter Pounder to the menu. The burger follows the March 2021 introduction of the Western BBQ Quarter Pounder, which launched in Canada as a limited-time menu item and was described by the chain as "hot, juicy, Tasty and smoky!"
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Employees Are Begging You To Not Try This TikTok Checkout Hack

Aldi is a popular grocery store with many price-conscious shoppers because it's a great place to get quality goods at low prices. It's able to keep prices so low because it's a fairly no-frills store, focusing instead on providing the lowest prices possible by keeping all the bells and whistles to a minimum. One of the ways the brand does this is by having customers bag their own items, which frees up cashiers to move the line along as quickly as possible.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Struggling Sandwich Chain Could Be Making a Comeback

It's no secret that Potbelly has been struggling. The sandwich chain started the year with mass closures of some 28 locations, down from what was originally predicted to be 100 shuttered restaurants. Additionally, the chain's sales were severely affected by the pandemic, thanks to traffic losses at restaurants situated in urban business centers and at airports—some of Potbelly's signature locations.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

7 Items on the Taco Bell Menu to Avoid At All Costs

Taco Bell is the place to go for an indulgent meal of delicious Tex-Mex. When the craving for a cheesy burrito or plate of nachos hit, the drive-thru of your nearest Taco Bell location is first to come to mind. When could a Crunchy Taco or Cheesy Bean Burrito possibly be a bad choice? We all know how yummy this fast food chain's menu items are, but it's certainly not the place to go for a healthy bite to eat, and the food coma that comes from a meal of almost exclusively carbs and cheese doesn't hit the spot. Here are 7 items on the Taco Bell menu to avoid at all costs.
Restaurantskiss951.com

Krispy Kreme Celebrates Their 84th Birthday with $1 Dozen Doughnuts

First, let’s start off by saying happy birthday to Krispy Kreme! On Friday, July 16th, 2021, Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday and giving away an extra special deal. If you head into (or online) any Krispy Kreme and buy any dozen you’ll get another BirthYAY Dozen for only...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Burgers at This Popular Chain Will Get More Expensive Soon, Executives Say

The post-pandemic recovery currently underway in the quick-service industry is burdened with inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages—bumps in the road which have led to price increases at some of our favorite restaurant chains. At Chipotle, you'll now spend about 30 to 40 cents more on a burrito. The price of your favorite comfort food at Cracker Barrel has gone up 4%. And the menu items at Texas Roadhouse have been incrementally getting more expensive since 2020—with another increase likely to take place in October.
RestaurantsPosted by
Amomama

Diners Should Wait At Least 5 Minutes before Eating Restaurants' Free Bread: Woman Creates Controversial Twitter Poll

A Twitter user took to her page to pose a strange question concerning the etiquette surrounding the free bread diners receive at a restaurant and was met with confusion. A woman named Reese made use of her Twitter page to gain the public's opinion about diners' etiquette at a restaurant, and an overwhelming amount of people who interacted with her post did not agree with her.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King Fries: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that is renowned for its incredibly mighty burgers, crazy advertising campaigns, and uncanny ability to enrage its rivals with constant jokes and jibes. In fact, according to Forbes, the company that has been flipping huge chunks of meat since 1954 has been involved in "Burger Wars" with its biggest competitor, McDonald's, since the 1970s.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Is Testing a Rare New Premium Item, Customers Say

Remember how Arby's discontinued a cornucopia of menu items in recent months and didn't tell anyone? Their latest menu addition (or test rather) seems to be as much of a secretive affair as when they quietly cut the ham and salami from their menu. Luckily, it looks like the brand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy