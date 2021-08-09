Cancel
Burlington, VT

Burlington bar Three Needs requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington bar plans to start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination among all patrons beginning Monday afternoon. Three Needs, a popular bar near the top of Church Street, announced it will start asking visitors for a vaccination card, photo of the card or app-based confirmation "due to rising concerns over the delta variant." The business announced its change in a social media post on Sunday.

Comments / 3

Comments / 3

