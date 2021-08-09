Cancel
Colleges

Brown University Dismissive to Students Who Report Sexual Assaults, Lawsuit Alleges

By Maggie Gile
Newsweek
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit against Brown University alleged that the school is dismissing to students who come forward to report sexual assault, the Associated Press reported. "The so-called systems of justice and support at Brown, as well as the faculty, staff and administrators who implement them, actively perpetuate and exacerbate the injustices and harm they claim to remedy. Survivors at Brown are silenced, harmed, dismissed and discouraged from seeking justice by the university," the women mentioned in the lawsuit said in a joint statement.

