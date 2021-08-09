How do traffic counters work at the Sturgis Rally?

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The big count is underway for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Since 1990, the 50th edition of the Sturgis Rally, the SDDOT has been counting traffic on roads in the Black Hills and near Sturgis. Each year the data is collected and analyzed to help keep a tally on the amount of people attending the annual motorcycle rally. Data also helps traffic engineers decide where temporary stop lights are needed to keep the large amount of motorcycles and everyday traffic flowing.