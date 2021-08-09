Cancel
State College, PA

Happy Valley LaunchBox to physically reopen in downtown State College

By Will Aguirre
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Valley LaunchBox plans to reopen its physical location on Aug. 16 for the first time since moving to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Invent Penn State is an initiative launched by Penn State President Eric Barron in 2015 to encourage "economic development, job creation and student career success," according to Invent Penn State Marketing and Communications Specialist Tony Picardi. The organization offers several resources and guidance in entrepreneurship.

