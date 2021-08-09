A Federal Judge Lets a Cruise Line Require Proof of Vaccination, Saying a Florida Law Banning the Practice Is Probably Unconstitutional

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who described his state as "an oasis of freedom" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, brags that he has been "creating a resilient business-friendly environment" with "low taxes" and "decreased regulation." Those avowed commitments are plainly at odds with a law the Republican governor signed in May, which prohibits businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers as a condition of entry or service. Yesterday a federal judge highlighted that contradiction by issuing a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Florida's law against Norwegian Cruise Line, freeing the company to require vaccine documentation from passengers when it resumes service in Florida later this month.