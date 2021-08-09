Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

A Federal Judge Lets a Cruise Line Require Proof of Vaccination, Saying a Florida Law Banning the Practice Is Probably Unconstitutional

By Jacob Sullum
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who described his state as "an oasis of freedom" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, brags that he has been "creating a resilient business-friendly environment" with "low taxes" and "decreased regulation." Those avowed commitments are plainly at odds with a law the Republican governor signed in May, which prohibits businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers as a condition of entry or service. Yesterday a federal judge highlighted that contradiction by issuing a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of Florida's law against Norwegian Cruise Line, freeing the company to require vaccine documentation from passengers when it resumes service in Florida later this month.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#Cruise Ships#Cdc#Republican#Norwegian Cruise Line#Florida Surgeon#Cdc#Carnival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Indiana StateJournal Review

Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that several of Indiana’s laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions. also upheld other state abortion limits that were challenged in a broad lawsuit filed by Virginia-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance...
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Sides With Norwegian Cruise Line, Issues Injunction Against Florida Law

A Miami-based federal judge granted a request from Norwegian Cruise Line and has issued a preliminary injunction blocking a Florida law banning vaccine passports. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law after this past Spring’s legislative session, which says no business operating in Florida may require customers or patrons to prove they are vaccinated against COVID.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Norwegian Cruise Line asks judge to block Florida vaccine law

Norwegian Cruise Line in a Friday court hearing urged a federal judge to block Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ’s (R) ban on vaccine passports, moving forward with its lawsuit filed last month against the state’s surgeon general over the measure. Norwegian attorney Derek Shaffer during a remote hearing defended the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

A federal judge on Sunday night granted Norwegian Cruise Line’s request to temporarily block a Florida law banning cruise companies from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state’s “vaccine passport”...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Maine Statetribuneledgernews.com

Federal court upholds Maine community TV law

(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court has upheld a 2019 Maine law aimed at protecting consumer access to community-run TV stations. The ruling by the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals, which applies to public, educational and government access channels, or PEGs, affirms a lower court ruling rejecting a legal challenge over the law that requires cable providers to treat those channels like others in their line-ups.
Congress & CourtsBakersfield Californian

Supreme Court lets some New York eviction proceedings resume

WASHINGTON — A divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for some eviction proceedings to resume in New York, blocking a provision that gave renters a shield if they said they were experiencing hardships because of the pandemic. Over the dissents of three liberal justices, the court on Thursday sided...
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Court tosses ruling against Pennsylvania COVID-19 measures

PHILADELPHIA — A federal appeals court has dismissed a judge’s ruling that threw out Gov. Tom Wolf’s sweeping COVID-19 restrictions, saying the case is now moot because statewide mitigation measures have expired and Pennsylvania voters have since constrained a governor’s emergency powers. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

What the Supreme Court Might Do About Vaccine Mandates

The first mandatory vaccination case to reach the Supreme Court comes from Indiana University, which is requiring students to get Covid shots before enrolling for the fall semester unless they have a medical or religious exemption. The lower courts have upheld the requirement under the authority of Jacobson v. Massachusetts,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mike Lindell: Police report filed after MyPillow CEO ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

Police in South Dakota have confirmed that a police report was filed after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell alleged that he had been attacked at his hotel during his “Cyber Symposium” event.Mr Lindell was hosting a three-day event at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, intended to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators at his hotel in Sioux Falls and that another symposium participant’s house was raided and all electronics were taken....

Comments / 0

Community Policy