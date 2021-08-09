Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Connections: RTA President Adam Urbanski on school reopening plans

wxxinews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, New York State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa sent a letter to the State Department of Health asking Commissioner Howard Zucker to consider the department’s responsibilities as school officials prepare for the upcoming academic year. In a statement, Rosa’s office said, “The circumstances enveloping the Executive Chamber this week should not prevent the Department of Health from the execution of its responsibilities to the public, as has been promised by the Governor’s office for months.”

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rta#Rta#New York State Education#The Executive Chamber#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimousvote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency use...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy