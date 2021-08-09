Cancel
Tim McGraw enlists his daughter, Audrey, in a starring role for his “7500 OBO” video

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Tim McGraw will premiere the music video for his new track, “7500 OBO,” and the singer has a special surprise to share: The clip stars his youngest daughter, Audrey. Tim broke the news on Instagram this week, sharing a snapshot of himself and Audrey standing together in front...

wincountry.com

