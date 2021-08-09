Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Fireman's Fiesta set for Saturday

By From Staff Reports
Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

The 52nd annual Fireman’s Fiesta will be held Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fireman’s Training Center. A sirloin steak and sausage meal will be served, all you can eat. Guests can dine-in or drive-thru.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireman S Fiesta
Related
Raymond, MSWJTV.com

Food giveaway set for Saturday in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Rep. Stephanie Foster will hold a free fruits and vegetables giveaway in partnership with the Mississippi Crisis Foundation. The event will take place on Saturday, August 14, at Raymond High School from 4:00 p.m. until supplies run out.
Columbus, INRepublic

Block party set for Saturday at center

A free block party will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the America and Roby Anderson Community Center, 421 McClure Road in Columbus. The event is designed to encourage local residents to meet the center’s new board members and build awareness of the center’s planned future work, according to board president Beth Turner. Ideally, when the center leadership can rebuild the budget, they would like to schedule children’s activities, after-school homework assistance, health screenings and financial literacy assistance.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Next Market at the Museum set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The next Market at the Museum will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Museum at the Bighorns. The Market at the Museum will be on the museum’s porch, allowing for a family-friendly and open-air event that locals and tourist can enjoy. Since the event...
Livingston, TNOverton County News

Chick Chain Auction set for Saturday

The 4-H Chick Chain Auction is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 7 at Ag 1 Co-op, 1500 W Main St, Livingston, TN 38570. Rhode Island Red and Barred Rock Layers will be sold. Our goal is to pull in $720 to be able to have the chick chain the following year. Cash and checks will be accepted.
Hampton, TNelizabethton.com

Family Reunions set for Saturday

————— The Smith, Price, White Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Hampton Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 810 Deerfield Lane, Hampton. The event will start at 12 p.m. and go until 4 p.m. Those attending are asked to please bring a covered dish and dessert for...
Festivalcbs19news

Third annual Fireman's Carnival kicks off

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The third annual Fireman's Carnival kicks off Thursday night at the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department. Opening night will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will remain open for an extra hour on Friday and Saturday. There will be games, pony rides...
southernminn.com

Nerstrand Fireman's Pancake Breakfast held Aug. 8

Nerstrand Fireman's Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Nerstrand Fire Hall. The breakfast features all the pancakes you can eat — plain, blueberry and chocolate chip — along with Nerstrand breakfast sausage, fruit, pastry and beverage. Proceeds to Nerstrand Volunteer Fire...
Jasper County, ILfordcountyrecord.com

KIN's pop caps for Riley's event set for Saturday

JASPER COUNTY — A new motorcycle group in Jasper County is ready to do its part to help children, the elderly and veterans through special events this summer. Calling themselves KIN — short for kinship — the group’s 40-plus cyclists have organized a pop cap/tab campaign for Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
FestivalWYTV.com

Green Township hosts annual Fireman’s Fest

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Green Township Fire Department hosted their 76th annual Fireman’s Fest Saturday night. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All the money earned helps the fire department buy equipment to better...
Politicseastoncourier.news

The Easton Fireman’s Carnival Is in Town!

As evening draws near, Sport Hill Road in Easton becomes lined with families, youth adults, and kids making their way to the Fireman’s Carnival. As they approached the green at Center Road, the lights and sounds of the rides filled the air. You could feel the fun and excitement as you entered the green.
Cedar Bluff, ALnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Oostanaula School benefit set for Saturday

The Oostanaula School Community Club will host a benefit Saturday, Aug. 7. Chicken and dressing, Boston butt roast and fried chicken will be served along with several sides and desserts and drinks for $8 per plate. Several donated items from the Phillips family who graduated from Oostanaula School will be...
Jefferson, TXLongview News-Journal

Jefferson's 10th annual Civil War Symposium set Saturday

JEFFERSON — History lovers, especially those with an interest in the Civil War era, will have a chance to learn and discuss some of the time period’s most notable details as the Jefferson Historical Society and Museum hosts its 10th annual Civil War Symposium this weekend. Set for 8 a.m....
Waxahachie, TXwaxahachietx.com

Fundraiser for Jackson Markert set for Saturday

The Barbara Leatherwood Fight for the Cure and Fight Like Mike will be hosting the “Jammin’ for Jackson” charity music benefit on Saturday for Jackson Markert, a Waxahachie youth who has been recently diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Jackson is an amazing young man who loves to play drums for Coleman Junior...
VerizonIndiana Gazette

Beekeepers annual picnic set for Saturday

The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet at Revloc Park pavilion #5 on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with a meal at noon, followed by an auction. Bring a dish to share. Meat and corn will be provided by the club. This is the annual picnic and auction. There is no fee...
Educationmiddlesboronews.com

Back to school bash set for Saturday

School children are getting ready to go back to school, so Middlesboro Main Street and Middlesboro Independent School System are teaming up for a Back-to-School Bash in downtown Middlesboro on Saturday to help kick the year off. Middlesboro Main Street Director Joanie Beaver shed some light on the Saturday’s event.
Strasburg, OHTimes Reporter

Strasburg ceremony set for Saturday

STRASBURG – A flag raising and open house will be held at the new village hall, 224 N. Bodmer Avenue at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Boy Scouts have erected a flag pole and it will be dedicated Saturday. The public is invited to attended and view the new village hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy