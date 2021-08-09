Fireman's Fiesta set for Saturday

A free block party will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the America and Roby Anderson Community Center, 421 McClure Road in Columbus. The event is designed to encourage local residents to meet the center’s new board members and build awareness of the center’s planned future work, according to board president Beth Turner. Ideally, when the center leadership can rebuild the budget, they would like to schedule children’s activities, after-school homework assistance, health screenings and financial literacy assistance.