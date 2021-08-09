Cancel
Chainlink 2.0 Staking: Combining On-Chain Code and Off-Chain Resources

 4 days ago
Earlier this year, Chainlink announced Chainlink 2.0, which introduces a new architecture for building hybrid smart contracts where DONs (decentralized oracle networks) offer key capabilities that blockchains can't. Serving as a secure computation layer that partially relies on blockchains for security yet operates with the connectedness and scalability of off-chain systems, DONs are a central component to the unique approach Chainlink takes to staking. Here's what you need to know about staking on Chainlink.

