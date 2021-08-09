Senators Toomey, Lummis Push Bitcoin Amendment to Infrastructure Bill

Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) held a press conference Monday to address the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill currently being considered by the Senate. To begin, Senator Toomey introduced a much-debated amendment to the bill, but noted the general agreement among elected officials (and the bitcoin community) that centralized digital exchanges acting as brokers should be required to report transactions to the IRS just like other kinds of brokers.