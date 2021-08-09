Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators Toomey, Lummis Push Bitcoin Amendment to Infrastructure Bill

By Alex McShane
bitcoinmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) held a press conference Monday to address the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill currently being considered by the Senate. To begin, Senator Toomey introduced a much-debated amendment to the bill, but noted the general agreement among elected officials (and the bitcoin community) that centralized digital exchanges acting as brokers should be required to report transactions to the IRS just like other kinds of brokers.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Pat Toomey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Warner#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
DFW Community News

‘Biden Inflation Crushing Middle-Class Americans’, Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opposes a $1 trillion, bipartisan U.S. Senate bill that passed on August 10 that sets aside $30 billion to repair bridges, build roads and increase broadband internet access in Texas. “Too many Republicans just enabled Democrats’ efforts to claim bipartisanship, spend...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Where did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee land on the bipartisan infrastructure bill vote?

The Senate easily passed the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill Tuesday with Utah’s two Republican senators voting on opposite sides as expected. The bipartisan plan to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges now goes to the House, where Democratic leaders’ intend to tie it to a $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill through the budget reconciliation process later this year.
Congress & CourtsNewsbug.info

Democratic senators prepare for battle on voting-rights bill

Eight senators who caucus with Democrats are revising a sweeping elections-overhaul bill that Republicans blocked in June, with the goal of pushing it to the Senate floor for a procedural vote before leaving town for a summer break. Such a vote would punctuate the late-night vote-a-rama — a series of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cryptocurrency amendment blocked in Senate

A bipartisan amendment to redefine who would be subject to new cryptocurrency regulation requirements under the Senate infrastructure bill was blocked Monday after Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) tried to attach his untreated proposal to boost military spending by $50 billion. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) put forward the amendment, which is...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.
Congress & Courtsu.today

Crypto Just “Got Screwed” in US Senate, Says Ted Cruz

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer now bears the rage of the cryptocurrency community after blocking efforts to vote on any further amendments to the infrastructure bill. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claims that the crypto just “got screwed,” adding that carrying on with the original text of the legislation could...
Congress & Courtsbitcoinmagazine.com

New Bitcoin Legislation Introduced By Representative Beyer

Today Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) introduced the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act. The legislation seeks “to protect consumers and promote innovation” by sweeping Bitcoin with other digital assets into existing financial regulatory structures. As Beyer put it, “Innovation in the digital asset sector is creating new goods...
Congress & CourtsUpNorthLive.com

Republican senators vow to vote against raising debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A majority of Senate Republicans on Wednesday vowed not to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling after they approved a $3.5 trillion budget proposal along party lines. Republicans have blasted Democrats’ spending plan as wasteful and said it would fuel inflation and harm the economy. In an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy