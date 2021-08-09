Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Collier and southern Hendry Counties through 415 PM EDT At 333 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Hendry Correctional to near Ave Maria to Big Corkscrew Island. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, winds in excess of 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Golden Gate Estates, Immokalee, Hendry Correctional, Felda, Orangetree, Big Corkscrew Island, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Sunniland, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

