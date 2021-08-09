Cancel
Saint Clair County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Anchor Bay, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Baltimore, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Richmond around 350 PM EDT. St. Clair around 405 PM EDT. Marysville around 410 PM EDT. Port Huron around 420 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Anchorville, North Street, Adair, Rattle Run, Goodells, Brockway, Smiths Creek, Fair Haven, Wadhams and Fort Gratiot. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

