Rock Island, IL

Full STEAM Ahead Every Wednesday For Rock Island Public Library

By Sean Leary
 3 days ago
Rock Island Public Library children's librarians will continue to show up at our Longview Park Library2Go bookmobile stop from 2:30 to 3:30 pm on Wednesdays in August for Full STEAM Ahead. Stop by for some fun with our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) kits. Miss Ranell will bring a new kit each week.

Moline, IL
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA.

 https://www.QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

Smooth Groove Groovin' At Moline's Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series

Moline Centre on Friday was excited to announce this year's lineup for the Thursday night Bass Street Landing Summer Concert Series, off. 17th Street and River Drive. "It has been 610 days since our last FREE concert @ Bass Street, and we are ready to 'safely' party with all of you again on the plaza!" it posted on Facebook, noting it is partnering again with Courtesy Car City as both the title and vehicle sponsor for this year's concert series.
Davenport, IA
QuadCities.com

Doc Gives Nostalgic Praise To Davenport's The Diner

The 50s and 60s gave way to the age of the diners. Small greasy spoon stops where you could get eggs and bacon, maybe some buttered toast. and a strong cup of coffee that'd wake you up and send you on your way. Mornings and lunch belonged to the working class, and the night time gave way to a jukebox in the corner and kids cutting a rug. Depressingly, those days gave way, to drive thru's and over priced coffee.
Pets
QuadCities.com

Got A Great Doggo? Get Them Featured In Our Pupper Of The Week!

Just send a picture of your pet with their name, your name, and a sentence or two about them and we'll post their pic and story on QuadCities.com. Message your doggo pics and info to Sean@QuadCities.com. And get ready to check out some cool doggos on your site for fun, free, local entertainment and features, QuadCities.com!
Davenport, IA
QuadCities.com

Lissie, Chris Porterfield (Of Field Report) Coming To Davenport's Raccoon Motel TOMORROW

LISSIE w/CHRIS PORTERFIELD (of FIELD REPORT) are coming to Davenport's Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St. TOMORROW at 7 p.m.!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Cordova, IL
QuadCities.com

Street Outlaws Roar Into Cordova International Raceway Tomorrow

There two great camping options for the event on the weekend of August 6-7 at Cordova International Raceway:. Standard camping (RV/camper/tent): $150 plus admission per person. Trackside Premium RV Camping: $250 plus admission per person – Limited availability. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who...
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

Moline's Playcrafters Presents World Debut Of 'The Whistlebower's Dilemma'

Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents the world wide premiere of…. Man finds fraud in factory. Fraudster frames man. Man conspires with friend on new fraud to frame fraudster and save factory. Concurrently, investigator suspects fraud in factory. Investigator invited by friend's sister to visit town, but investigator's manager forbids investigator from formally inquiring about fraud at factory. Man meets investigator. Can the man and the friend forestall the investigator who can't question from finding the fraud set up to frame the fraudster who originally framed the factory fraud on the man before they themselves turn in the fraudster for the first fraud and save the factory? This is "The Whistleblower's Dilemma."
Mississippi State
QuadCities.com

Opening the Box: Collections about the Historic Mississippi Valley Fair and Fairgrounds by the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center

Join us Friday, August 6th at 2:30 pm to explore and learn about the curious world of archives and manuscripts at the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. August's topic is an overview of collections about the Mississippi Valley Fair and Fairgrounds. Uncover the history and the important role the Mississippi Valley Fair and Fairgrounds had in shaping the growth of Davenport and surrounding communities. This presentation is open to.
Rock Island, IL
QuadCities.com

Benjamin Fawks Reflects On Rock Island's Eclectic Gem Rozz Tox

The following article is part of QuadCities.com's partnership with local music website The Echo. For more, check out theechoqc.com!. I was living in South China, this was 2006, when I started getting into booking and running a venue. I was doing that for around three years there when certain circumstances lead me to come back here. to my home town. I was enjoying it so much over there that I decided that I was going to do it here. I didn't want to do anything else. I didn't want to work for anyone. It was kind of like make this happen here, or just like move somewhere else. I hadn't been here for almost a decade when I move back and researching venues and this type of scene here, I realized that it kind of didn't exist. There was Mixtapes in East Moline at the time but they were sort of on their way out by the time I got back. Daytrotter was putting on shows in various venues around the cities. So yeah, I saw an opening for a legitimate venue that was working with a DIY ethos. In 2011 we opened this place and hit the ground running. I mean our first month we were open, the War on Drugs play here and then it just kept going.
Pets
QuadCities.com

Meet Our New Pupper Of The Week, Moira Rose!

QuadCities.com wants to feature your dog in our new Pupper Of The Week feature!. Just send a picture of your pet with their name, your name, and a sentence or two about them and we'll post their pic and story on QuadCities.com. Message your doggo pics and info to Sean@QuadCities.com....

