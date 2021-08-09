Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Oakland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Oakland The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southern Macomb County in southeastern Michigan Southeastern Oakland County in southeastern Michigan Wayne County in southeastern Michigan * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 312 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Wayne County. This cluster of storms will continue to produce torrential rainfall as it moves through southeast Oakland County and southern Macomb County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warren, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Taylor, St. Clair Shores, Romulus, Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Flat Rock, Grosse Pointe, Downtown Detroit, Detroit, Sterling Heights, Dearborn, Royal Oak, Wyandotte, Birmingham, Trenton and Grosse Ile.

alerts.weather.gov

