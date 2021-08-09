Cancel
Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Snubs Her Father’s Birthday Bouquet

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that the reported rift between unemployed actress Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and her father Thomas Markle has deepened with her snubbing of his birthday present. She turned 40 this week and since no one threw a party for her she made a “film” of herself and fellow Z-lister Melissa McCarthy. She released it to the world and in it they appeared to mock her in-laws who she is also reportedly estranged from.

