Benton Harbor, MI

Royal Connection closing

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 3 days ago

BENTON HARBOR — A store operated by past southwest Michigan pageant queens is going out of business due to COVID-19 struggles. Royal Connection, a consignment boutique, operated by the Southwest Michigan Blossom Queen Sorority, is going out of business. Starting Monday, the store will be hosting a going out of business sale that will last two weeks. The store is located in the Orchards Mall, 1800 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor. The store currently has more than 2,000 dresses available along with shoes, jewelry and interview wear.

leaderpub.com

