Bristol, CT

Manchester wins opener in Little League New England Regional

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 7 days ago
Manchester All Star pitcher Jacob Budarz (14) records the last out on a strike out with the bases loaded to end the game as Manchester beat Essex Vermont in the winners bracket second 3-1 at Breen Field in Bristol. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) By Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

BRISTOL — Eli Bucko wasn’t fazed by the pressure of pitching in the Manchester U-12 Little League All-Star team’s first game of the New England Regional tournament.

Instead, the right-hander felt right at home.

Bucko allowed one hit and struck out 10 over four innings as Manchester topped Essex Town (Vermont) 3-1 in a second round winners bracket game at Leon J. Breen Field at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center.

Manchester will play the winner of tonight’s Peabody West (Massachusetts)/Saco/Dayton (Maine) game in the winners bracket semifinals Thursday. First pitch at Breen Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ESPN).

The winner of Thursday’s game will not only advance to Saturday’s championship game, but will also clinch a berth in the 2021 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 World Series field will be comprised of the top two teams from each of the eight U.S. regional tournaments. Normally, the eight U.S. regional champs and eight international teams make up the World Series field.

Meanwhile, Essex Town will play North Manchester-Hooksett (New Hampshire) in an elimination game Tuesday.

Manchester got on the board in the top of the third when Alex Rastelli scored on a ball four wild pitch to Bucko. Manchester added two more runs in the fifth when Ryan Gorman’s single brought home Bucko and Jacob Budarz.

Essex Town scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth when Maxwell Smith drew a two-out, bases loaded walk. Budarz came and struck out the final batter to end it.

