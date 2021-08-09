Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key West, FL

45-year-old James Williams was doing some drinking with a few friends in Key West, Florida last Wednesday. He was with another guy and two women. It sounds like they were all there vacationing together.

walls102.com
 3 days ago

They were heading back to their hotel around 2:30 in the morning when one of the women passed out. So James put her in a wheelbarrow he found, and started pushing her. Which is a funny visual. But then he got mean . . . started tossing out insults . . . and dumped beer on her. So the other guy told him to stop, and it started a fight. The woman who passed out woke up and tried to separate them. But James pushed her and the other woman to the ground. Then he tackled his buddy and started choking him. And then during the struggle, he pulled a Mike Tyson . . . and bit part of his buddy’s ear off. Cops eventually showed up and arrested James for aggravated battery. It’s not clear if they found the missing chunk of his friend’s ear.

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Key West, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy