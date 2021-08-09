Cancel
This Woman Robbed Four Banks Before She Was Old Enough to Buy a Beer

We're obsessed with true crime, and TV networks and streaming services have picked up on this fact. It seems like the genre is growing more than it ever has before, with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Lifetime, and even VH1 with My True Crime Story getting in on the action. The second episode of the show's first season highlights the story of Candice Rose Martinez, aka the "Cell Phone Bandit." What happened to the young woman?

