The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that it won’t take long for Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) to find out that Quinn Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) out of Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) life; and in her book, that puts Eric back on the market! No one who knows anything about Sheila will be one bit surprised if she makes another play for Eric in upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful!