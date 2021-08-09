Cancel
Marathon, FL

READERS CAN FOLLOW THE JOURNEY OF A REHABILITATED TURTLE FROM MARATHON IN TOUR DE TURTLES

By The Weekly Staff
keysweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been less than two weeks, but Lucky Pulse — from the Turtle Hospital in Marathon — hasn’t left the Keys. Lucky Pulse is part of the annual Tour de Turtles program sponsored by the Sea Turtle Conservancy where the animals are fitted with tiny transmitter satellite tags and released into the wild. The turtles are “racing” to see who can go the farthest while raising awareness about the challenges facing their survival.

keysweekly.com

