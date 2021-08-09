Whimsical Creatures Touch Human Truths

We were happy to safely hold the live Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival 2021 Summer Series last weekend. To do live programming under current conditions, we reduced crowd size, ticketed all entries, and eliminated book signings, among other measures. Accordingly, the program was not free, but everyone had free access to it via live stream. And it was pretty great as 22 authors traveled to the island to participate. For most of these authors, it was their first live event in 18 months. And they sure were happy to be together and to meet their devoted fans. Reading sustained us during the pandemic and we came out of it recognizing the centrality of books in our lives. For this reason, it was particularly important to us to do live programming this year despite some obstacles.